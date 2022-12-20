Former CMS Teacher Now Facing Federal Charges in Child Porn Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adrian Taylor was arrested again on Monday and is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection to a child porn investigation.

The initial investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal pornographic material was sparked on Nov. 24, 2021 by CMPD Cyber Crimes Unit and the FBI.

Taylor was arrested in February of 2022 and charged with three counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Taylor worked at Community House Middle School. He was suspended with paid at the time of the first arrest.

A CMS spokesperson says Taylor was employed at the school until June of 2022.

He had worked for the district since 2005.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.