Messy Thursday, Bitter Chill Ahead

Happy Hump Day! The clouds have cleared a bit with the passage of a southerly area of low pressure, which brought many south of I-85 their first snowfall of the season. Don’t expect our newfound sunshine this morning to last long, though. High pressure to the north will bring the dreaded wedge back to the forecast by tonight. Most of us remain dry through sunset, but rain chances quickly pick up from the southeast overnight. Most locations will only see rain, but sleet is possible north of the Metro as this event begins.

The select few who see some wintry weather overnight into Thursday will switch to all rain by sunrise. This incoming system has trended a bit drier over the past 24 hours, but it’ll still be messy at times Thursday morning. A dry slot will sweep into the Carolinas by the afternoon before the final round of precipitation arrives Thursday night. This should also be mainly rain, but a few snow showers are possible as the system exits to our northeast. Bitter cold settles in behind the front; subzero wind chills are possible throughout the holiday weekend (especially in the mountains). Wind gusts may approach 40 mph on Friday.

Today: Variable clouds. Chilly. High: 46°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Clouds build. Scattered showers overnight. Low: 37°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Thursday: AM rain, then drier. Some sleet may mix in early N. High: 41°. Wind: N 5-10.

Thursday Night: Another round of scattered showers. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Friday: Drizzle/flurries early, then cold sunshine. ***PM subzero wind chills.*** High: 44°. Wind: W 15-25. Gusts: 30-40+