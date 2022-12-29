Judge Changes Requirements For Bond Of Madalina Cojocari’s Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari now have new conditions for bond.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and Madalina’s step-father, Christopher Palmiter, were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. However, they did not.

Instead, the judge ruled the parents must surrender their passports if they post bond.

The two were arrested for not reporting the Cornelius girl missing for more than three weeks.

Also on Wednesday, a woman claiming to be Diana Cojocari’s sister gave an interview with a Romanian reporter.

In the interview, the woman’s voice was distorted and she was not named. The interview was aired on a Romanian tv station.

The alleged sister claims that Diana told her she woke up the day of November 23rd, the day Diana said she last saw Madalina, feeling drugged. She was vomiting, had nausea, and dizziness.

She said she went to Madalina’s room and that’s when she saw she was missing.

Diana says she didn’t tell the police right away because she was afraid of her husband, Christopher Palmiter.

Romanian journalist Josefina Pascal talked with WCCB Charlotte Evening Anchor Morgan Fogerty about that interview and how it’s being received in Moldova and Romania.

“They’re insulting her, I’m not going to say what they’re saying but they’re insulting her and they don’t believe it’s true and that she should tell the truth, that she’s no real mother, that no real mother would hide this kind of thing,” said Pascal.

WCCB has repeatedly tried to contact Diana’s sister as well, and have not gotten a response.