Warmer & Wetter Close to 2022

Our last Thursday of the year is going out on a warm note. Highs in the mid-60s across the board in the Piedmont and Foothills this afternoon makes today the warmest in three weeks. While it should remain warm for the next several days ahead, clouds will build in by Friday afternoon. Rain chances won’t be far behind, as scattered showers push in from the south and west overnight into Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be messy at times, especially Saturday morning, but most of the rain moves out before the clock strikes midnight for the first time in 2023. Bring a rain jacket to your New Year’s festivities, just to be safe.

Our first week of the new year looks fantastic. Expect highs in the 60s through next Friday before chillier air arrives by the following weekend. Rain chances increase by midweek, but the first few days of 2023 should employ plentiful sunshine within the Carolinas.

Tonight: Clouds build. A bit milder. Low: 36°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Stray PM showers. High: 58°. Wind: Light.

Friday Night: Overcast. Rain late. Low: 51°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Scattered t-showers, especially in the AM. High: 62°. Wind: S 5-15.