Rain Moving Out, Warmth Here to Stay

Happy New Year’s Eve! The rain is moving out just in time for outdoor festivities this Saturday evening. A few straggling showers could linger north of I-40, thanks to northwesterly flow in the High Country, but most remain dry through midweek. Expect some patchy dense fog to build in overnight, especially west of Charlotte. This potential fog has created a bit of a forecast headache for the first couple of days of 2023, but confidence is relatively high that temperatures remain above average in this timeframe.

Regardless of what happens Sunday and Monday, we’ll be very warm Tuesday into Wednesday. Some spots in the Piedmont may even touch 70º by midweek. A powerful rainmaking system will put an end to the good times Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Colder air finally arrives by the end of the week.

New Year’s Eve: Rain tapers off. Remaining cloudy. Low: 48°. Wind: Light.

New Year’s Day: AM fog. PM some sun. High: 60°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: Another mild night. Low: 45°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10.