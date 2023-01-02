Warm Start to Workweek

It may be the first week of January, but it’s going to feel more like March over these next few days. The wedge-like setup that kicked off the new year continues into our Monday, but more sunshine should allow for temperatures in the 60s across the board this afternoon. The fog and overcast skies will return overnight into Tuesday before some more clearing arrives. Highs could approach 70° in some spots both Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front brings winter back into the Carolinas by the back half of the week.

Expect scattered rain to arrive by Tuesday night as the front pushes in from the west. Nothing should be severe, but a few heavy, even strong, showers and storms will push through Wednesday afternoon. Colder air rushes in behind the system by Thursday night, which should bring our first freeze to the Piedmont in what will be nearly 10 days Friday morning. The weekend ahead looks mostly sunny with near-average temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Monday: AM fog. PM partly cloudy. High: 61°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Overnight fog. Low: 53°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: AM fog. PM partly sunny with rain late. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Low: 62°. Wind: S 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Wednesday: Showers and storms. Some may be heavy. High: 66°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+