Five People, Including 3 Children, Killed In Murder-Suicide in High Point, NC.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people, including 3 children are dead after a murder-suicide in High Point, North Carolina. That’s about 80 miles northwest of Charlotte near Greensboro. Police say it happened around 7 a.m. Saturday after they got a call about two people screaming for help.

Officers forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive. They found the two adults and three children dead inside the home. Police say the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. No other details have been released.