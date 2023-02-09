Neighbors Pushing Back Against Plan to Build Landfill in Kelly Road Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Nathaniel Tew has lived in the Pleasant Grove area for almost 15 years, but a plan to build a landfill would completely change the place he calls home.

” We’re all just heartbroken that our neighbors are going to do something that will so negatively impact what we have come to love about this area,” Tew said.

People living in the area are opposing a landfill that would be in the area of Kelly road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove roads .

” We were shocked. Absolutely shocked when we heard this was the plan,” Jessica Hoppe said.

Tew said part of the landfill would be in his backyard.

” They are estimating up to 100 trucks coming in and out a day on a dirt road that’s going to be only 75 feet away from this little fence,” Tew said.

People living in the area said they have concerns about potential impacts like groundwater and air pollution as well as the decrease in their property values.

” It’s going to have a monumental impact on every single one of us coming and going, living and trying to just enjoy the peace and quiet of our own properties,” Tew said.

The property’s current zoning code allows for land and debris clearing landfills in residential areas.

Councilman James Mitchell said the zoning law has been on the books since 1959 — but that’s something he wants to change.

” Long term, I have the perfect solution. The city council is going to change the ordinance and put landfills into what we call industrial and rock mines and quarries where it’s supposed to be away from residential areas.”

As for now — Mitchell and Tew said they’re taking their fight to state leaders calling on them to not grant the permit for the landfill.

“We are ready to take this to every single level that we possibly can to protect ourselves and our families,” Tew said.