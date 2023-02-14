Racing Community Honors NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “If managed right, stock car racing has the real potential for Sunday shows,” This is what Bill France Sr. told a group of drivers, businessmen and promoters in a hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida 75 years ago. While many see the founder of NASCAR as a visionary, they would tell you even he could not predict how big it truly would become.

“When I think about the fact that I first started going to NASCAR over 60years ago and to be fortunate enough to be apart of the team that helps NASCAR celebrate their 75 years of existence, there are so many businesses and companies that don’t make it seven years much less 75 years,” said Winston Kelley, the executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Before Kelley joined the Hall of Fame, he spent more than 30 years on air with the Motor Racing Network. He got to see NASCAR rise and fall throughout his life and is optimistic about the future.

“I think the momentum that NASCAR has right now from all different areas whether it is the new car the different teams that are competitive the diversity of drivers and personalities is just phenomenal,” said Kelley.

At the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte, you can literally see 75 years of racing history span in front of you as you walk down glory road.

Kelley said the latest glory road is the most diverse and eclectic yet as it takes you from North Wilkesboro to the streets of Chicago to honor the legends of the past and the stars of today.

“There are a number of things we are working with the different tracks to help amplify NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and the role that we can play and continue to play in looking back into history but looking forward as well,” said Kelley.

NASCAR kicks off the 75th season with the 65th running of the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Bahakel Sports took a look at all that went in to the latest installment of the Great American Race. Click here to find out more information on how to watch.