Rising LIVE from Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– In 2021, Ashley Manning was working on her Valentine’s Day floral designs when she started to think about widows and widowers who had lost their spouses. With a little help from social media, local businesses and the community, The Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Program was born. In the first year, the program was able to serve 121 widows. In 2022, Ashley set a goal to serve 175 widows and within ten days, she had enough funds and nominations to serve 400 widows. This year the program is aiming to serve 800 widows in our community and has expanded to Wexford, Pennsylvania and Hutchinson, Minnesota. To learn more about The Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Program and how you can get involved, click here.