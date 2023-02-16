Charlotte Knights Announce Return Of Collegiate Baseball Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Make sure you have your calendars marked as collegiate baseball returns to Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte Knights announced the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Series slate on Wednesday, February 16, 2023.

The Knights brought back the fan favorite event in full form, touting five games as it did back in 2015. This year the slate features five nationally ranked teams out on the diamond. UNC Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, NC State, Davidson College and the University of South Carolina all rank in the top 50 of the NCAA D1 Preseason poll.

A state rivalry returns as the Tarheels and the Gamecocks face off for the third game in the series.

There are familiar faces, as the Charlotte 49ers host two games this year, and fresh ones, as Queens University joins for the first time.

“Being able to play at this venue just a couple miles away from campus is really exciting, to play a high level opponent in front of a big crowd and to be able to represent queen’s university here in charlotte is gonna be really fun,” said Ross Steedly, the Royals head baseball coach. “I am a Charlotte native myself so it is really cool to go out there and represent my city, it is something we look forward to every year twice a year and it is a great experience to have. That skyline is beautiful and just being out there in one of the nicest minor league parks in the country is really awesome every year,” said Jake Cunningham, a junior outfielder for the 49ers. “Every year we come back we are treated like a professional team and so for our guys to play in this stadium which is beautiful obviously but how well the Knights and the people treat us it is a no brainer given the opportunity,” said Rucker Taylor, the Wildcats head baseball coach.

The Charlotte 49ers kick off the series on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 as they take on the Gamecocks.

The collegiate baseball season kicks off Friday, February 17th but in the meantime you can find a full schedule and tickets for the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Series HERE.