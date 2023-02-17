Deputies: China Grove Man Plotted To Kill Woman “For The Thrill”

ROWAN COUNTY , N.C. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he plotted to kill a woman “for the thrill.”

On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who said she was attacked by a man she met earlier in the day. The man was identified as 24-year-old Hunter Nance of China Grove. The woman says Nance approached her at a local gas station and the two exchanged numbers.

Later in the day, Nance offered to pick the woman up and bring her back to his home. According to the Sheriff’s office, the woman agreed. The woman said when she walked inside Nance’s home, he locked the door and attacked her with a knife. Deputies say the woman fought back and was able to get the knife away from Nance. She suffered several cuts on her hands before escaping.

Concerned citizen saw the injured woman walking on the roadway and notified authorities.

The woman identified Nance as the suspect and deputies found him at his home on Peaceful Lane. During the investigation, deputies say Nance admitted that he chose the victim randomly and wanted to “kill her for the thrill.” Detectives say he described plans that included mutilating the victim and leaving her body for passing cars to see. They say he also expressed interest in cannibalism and the desire to kill others.

Nance was arrested and is currently charged with false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and first degree kidnapping.