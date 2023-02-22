Talk, Truth, Talk: Da Brat Announces Pregnancy & Rising’s Joe Duncan Drinks From A Shoe

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Rapper Da Brat announces that she is pregnant. The rapper and now radio co-host is pregnant with her very first child. Brat and her wife, Jessica say they’ve been on the pregnancy journey since shortly after they tied the knot last February. The hip-hopper said she had not had any plans to carry the child herself, but after some convincing from her wife, she decided to go ahead with the idea. Jessica has 3 children from previous relationships.

Harry Styles entertained his Australian fans by taking part in an Aussie tradition known as “Shoey”. It involves drinking from a shoe and then wearing the wet show the rest of the evening. Rising’s Joe Duncan decided to take part in the tradition. Watch him sip his favorite soda from a pair of his favorite shoes.