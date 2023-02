DALLAS, TX– Animal rescuers are puzzled over the identity of one animal. They found it near a dumpster. They picked it up and took a close look at it. Now the Dallas rescuers aren’t sure if it’s a dog or a wild animal. In order to find out they have ordered a DNA test. In the meantime, they have named the animal, “Toast”. If the test shows that it’s a dog, it will be put up for adoption.