North Wilkesboro Speedway Ready For Revival

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. – The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway is ready for a revival, just in time for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star race.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith tasked Steve Swift and his team with the unique challenge to not simply tear down the track and start over, but build it up from with in.

“We hope for fans that were in the 80s’, we hope when they show back up, they think, hey, you know what it’s like I stepped back in time and and I’m back at Wilkesboro and it’s back in the 80s’. And it feels like that old school NASCAR feel,” said Swift, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development for Speedway Motorsports.

A renovated L.E.D score tower made to look like the original, and a manual position board are some of the many ways the track will put you back in time. So while it might look similar to how it did when stock cars last ran nearly 30 years ago, it certainly won’t operate the same. Crews work to implement much needed amenities like L.E.D. lighting, safer barriers and new wheel fences.

One of the biggest changes came to the dilapidated building on turn four.

“So we basically scanned it to get the footprint so we built it back just like the size of it was, except for one nuance. We’re adding a rooftop. So the rooftop viewing wasn’t in the old building, which is a really cool spot. My personal opinion it’s going to be a great spot to watch the race because you don’t have to turn your head in circles. You just get to look straight down the track to see the track,” said Swift.

It is one of the many aspects of the speedway that will mimic the original. One thing that won’t be touched is the track, a request straight from the drivers. Fans and teams will be happy to know the pavement passed inspection for at least another year.

Outside the concourse a big concern lies in traffic and hotels. A concern those at the very top are ready to tackle.

“It’s about organization, communication and everybody stay on the same page,” said Terri Parsons, the wife of late NASCAR legend Benny Parsons.

NASCAR’s 75th All-Star weekend kicks off on Friday, May 19, 2023 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tickets are available now.