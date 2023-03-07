Local Family Survives Intense Adventure On Television Show

FORT MILL, S.C.– The Prendergast family loves spending time together. And they are up for a challenge. The entire family took part in a show on BYU-TV called, “Survivalists”. It airs on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. The family had to participate for 3 or 4 days in all kinds of crazy adventures in Baja. The family of four said they had to prepare themselves for the adventure, but the experience brought them closer together. The winning family receives $10,000.