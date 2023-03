CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Pablo! Pablo is 2 years old and enjoys car rides. He is very energetic and good with kids and other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Pablo or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

During the month of March, all adoption fees for dogs are waived when a financial donation is made to support shelter programs.