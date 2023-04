CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Get ready for some magic!

Penn & Teller: Fool Us airs tonight at 8 on WCCB and one of the magicians is from Charlotte!

Caleb Morgan joined Lauren and Rachael to show off the tricks of the trade, and talk about his journey to Las Vegas, ahead of his appearance Friday night.

Be sure to watch tonight and check out Caleb at CalebMorganMagic.com or on Instagram @CalebMorganMagic.