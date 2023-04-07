Recipes from Renata’s Kitchen for your Leftover Hard Boiled Easter Eggs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–Eggs are expensive and this Easter, were not letting them go to waste! Renata Komers from Renata’s Kitchen shares two delicious recipes that you can try ahead of your Easter Brunch.

Recipe 1: Royal Mazurek (Traditional Polish Easter Shortbread – Renata’s Kitchen)

370g of butter (room temp – soft)

370g of flour

120g of sugar

5 cooked egg yolks (from large eggs)

120 g of almond flour

Zest of 1 orange

Pinch of salt

Strawberry or raspberry, and Apricot jam or preserves (if you can’t find apricot only strawberry or raspberry is ok)

1 Egg wash recipe (1 beaten egg + pinch of salt + 1 tbs of water)

Sliced almonds (optional)

1. Cream butter and sugar

2. Sieve egg yolks into butter and sugar. Mix to combine.

3. Add orange zest and almond flour until smooth

4. Add flour and the salt

5. Knead dough to combine, put in fridge for 1 hour

6. Spray cooking spray on a ¼ sheet pan (13” x 9 ½). Add a line of parchment paper (optional – this helps if you plan to take the cake out whole and serve on a tray, but you can pre-slice it and serve it in squares. If that’s the case, no parchment paper needed).

1. Spread flour on a surface. Take the dough from the refrigerator. With the help of a rolling pin, open 2/3 half of the dough on the floured surface and transfer to the pan. The other 1/3 roll on the same surface and cut latices*. You can also open the dough on the pan, layering over with your fingers. Then place lattices on top of the dough. It has to look like the picture below (to have an idea). Don’t have to be perfect!

Recipe 2: Avocado Spread

1 avocado

½ tsp of garlic powder

½ tsp of onion powder

¼ tsp of salt (more if needed to taste)

1/8 of black ground pepper

1 whole cooked egg yolk

Yellow grape tomatoes sliced or halved

Peel and cut avocados into a bowl. Smash it, add the egg yolk and all the seasonings. Mix everything to combine until paste consistence. Spread on a sliced bread (plain, with cream cheese, pre-toasted with Munster cheese melted – suggestions), or scoop on the egg whites not used on the spread (like deviled eggs style – make sure to cut your eggs lengthwise to keep the “curvy” shape of the egg white). Add the yellow grape tomatoes on top, season it with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. It is ready to bite!