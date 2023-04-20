CMPD: Homicide Investigation North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Charlotte that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded to a call on Lakewood Avenue near I-77 around 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 17th. Upon Arrival, officers say they discovered two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. One victim, identified as 25-year-old Lemuel Carr was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to a police report.

The other victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit crimestopppers.com