“Talk, Truth, Tea”: CNN Hands Don Lemon His Pink Slip & Jason Kelce Caught Sleeping On The Job

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In today’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Don Lemon has been terminated from CNN. Lemon made the announcement in a Twitter post on Monday. Lemon said he found out from his agent and stunned when he heard the news. No reason for the termination has been given, but there is speculation that recent controversies involving Lemon may have played a role in the network’s decision.

Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce is being trolled on TikTok by his wife. The couple welcomed their 3rd child recently and Kelce’s wife wanted to show the world how helpful her husband was during labor. As you can see, he did a lot of sleeping.