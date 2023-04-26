Center City Weekend With Molly Kenny: Spring Fling Fest, First Friday, and More

CHARLOTTE, NC — Molly Kenny is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, it’s all about the Wednesday Wind Down, Spring Fling Fest and more.

The Wednesday Wind Down

One South (101 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28280)

Performances will be held outside in the amphitheater area of One South. In case of rain or inclement weather, the performance will move inside to the One South lobby. Live music in the heart of uptown! Join us every Wednesday from 5-7pm for the Wednesday Wind-Down at One South. The live music series features a variety of solo performers representing a variety of genres.

Featured April Performers:

April 12 – Phil Howe

April 19 – Anna Kimm

April 26 – Troy Conn

Spring Fling Fest at the VAPA Center

The Black Business Owners of Charlotte cordially invite you to our Spring Fling Fest at the VAPA Center in Uptown Charlotte. Located at 700 N. Tryon St.

Come celebrate renewal and growth with food, fun, and live entertainment. Bring the whole family for a day of festivities, including a food tasting from 1-3pm, over 30 food and retail vendors, a kid’s zone, and music from BBOC’s resident DJ and live performers.

Admission is free, and donations are welcomed. Retail and artisans will offer discounts during the food tasting period. Full meals will also be available for purchase throughout the event.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to support local artists and businesses.

First Friday Gallery Crawl

Take in the local art scene on South End First Friday–an evening when galleries and shops offer extended hours, special receptions, live painting and music. Build in a visit to any of the neighborhood’s restaurants and breweries, and it’s a whole night out!

This event is free, open to the public, and family-friendly; no RSVP or ticket is required. Participating galleries include Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art, Dilworth Artisan Station, and StudioWorks Artist Collective + Gallery. Plus, don’t forget to check out the free walking art tour, South End Interactive, while you are in the neighborhood!

Some galleries may serve light refreshments or feature live painting. Walk the Rail Trail and hear live music guiding you from gallery to gallery. Exhibits change regularly, so be sure to keep this event on your calendar throughout the year.