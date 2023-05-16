Tasty Tuesday: 5th Sin Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5th Sin Food Truck stopped by on Tasty Tuesday to make their unique Cuban.

5th Sin Owners, Mital Naik and Andre Tomaz say the inspiration behind the sandwich came from Chef Andre’s many years of experience working in restaurants and coffee shops where he created a unique twist on the traditional Cuban.

The 5th Sin Cuban is all about the slow-cooked, tender shredded pork, made from bone-in pork butt cooked for over eight hours with oranges, lemons, limes, celery, cumin and spices. They also use smoked ham and smoked provolone cheese, along with a delicious cilantro aioli, all served on toasted ciabatta bread.

As a new food truck, 5th Sin is still learning the ropes, but they’re already taking their food all over the greater Charlotte area.