More Than A Dozen Suspects Wanted After Deputies Bust Dogfighting Ring In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than a dozen suspects are wanted in Iredell County after deputies busted an alleged dogfighting ring. Investigators say they were tipped off by an anonymous caller about a possible dogfighting ring on Sena Lane in Statesville.

When deputies went to investigate, they discovered more than 20 vehicles in a nearby field. As deputies approached, multiple people ran from the scene while others tried to leave in their vehicles.

Deputies, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, were able to stop all the vehicles before the drivers could escape, according to a news release.

Based on the investigation, deputies say an actual dog fight was about to take place as they arrived on scene. Deputies found a fighting ring in the nearby woods, with sides of the ring numbered one through four. Deputies also discovered medical supplies to care for the dogs after fighting and a hanging scale to weigh the dogs.

Due to evidence collected on the scene, deputies say they determined the ring had been used multiple times in the past for dogfighting.

Five dogs were rescued from the scene, including one dog which was locked inside a vehicle that had been left behind.

A judge found probable cause to issue warrants for arrest for 13 people. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office along with Iredell County Animal Services, and further charges may follow.