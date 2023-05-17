Pet of The Week: Meet Tessa!

CHARLOTTE, NC — For this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Tessa! Tessa is 1 year old and spayed. She is very energetic and loves belly rubs. Tessa has beautiful eyes and is very unique.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is looking for fosters, adopters, and those willing to do Staycations as their shelter is overflowing. If you are interested in Tessa or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.