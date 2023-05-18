Talk, Truth, Tea: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Paparazzi Chase Exaggerated

NEW YORK CITY– It was a scary moment for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tuesday night after Markle was honored at the Women Of Vision Awards. After leaving the awards, the pair were riding in a cab when paparazzi began chasing them. There are claims that the chase went on for 2 hours. And it was being described as “catastrophic”. But now lots of people are doubting those claims, including the city’s mayor, Eric Adams and the taxi driver. The driver says the ordeal lasted 10 minutes and that he was never scared. But, he did say that the Duke and Duchess if Sussex appeared very worried.