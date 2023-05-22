Chef Kartez Serves Up Delicious Deviled-Eggs In Rising Kitchen
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Memorial Day weekend is upon us. That means people will be biting into hamburgers, hot dogs and so much more at those backyard barbecues. Joining us in the Rising kitchen today is Chef Kartez. He’s showing us how to put a spin on a favorite side dish– deviled eggs. The recipe is so easy you’ll have no problem making them yourself.
Cajun Shrimp Deviled Eggs
- 1 dozen Eggs
- 2 dozen Fresh Shrimp-medium sized
- 1 teaspoon Cooking Oil
- ½ small Lemon (or to taste)
- 2-3 tb Mayonnaise (if you want to elevate I like Boar’s Head ” Pepperhouse Gourmaise” instead
- ½-1 tb Hot Sauce-depending on spice level ( I like it spicy so more)
- 1 tb Sweet Relish
- 2-4 tsp Old Bay Seasoning + 2 teaspoons (& for Cajun shrimp)
- ¼ teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 2 tb Fresh Chopped Dill-+ 2tsp (garnish)
- Salt + Pepper To Taste
- Chopped red onions for garnish
- Paprika for garnish
Cajun Egg Filling
-
Peel eggs, slice them in half, and in a medium-sized bowl, add egg yolks. Place halved egg whites on paper towels to dry.
-
In the bowl with egg yolks, add the listed ingredients beginning with mayo. Taste after each ingredient is added, and adjust to your liking and spice level.
-
Mix until creamy, cover, and set aside.
Cajun Shrimp
-
In a medium-sized pan on medium/high heat, add olive oil. Pat the shrimp dry with a paper towel. Add Ole Bay, and stir until well coated.
-
Sauté shrimp until done (if raw) or until slightly charred. Halfway through cooking, add about 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to the shrimp.
Plating Cajun Shrimp Deviled Eggs | I add shrimp to half and leave the other half for those that may not be able to indulge in shellfish.
-
Scoop egg mixture evenly into egg white cups and top with one Cajun shrimp.
-
Garnish with paprika, red onion, and dill. Enjoy!