FBI Increases Reward For Charlotte Murder Suspect On “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” List

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI has increased the rewards offered to capture people on the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive” list to $250,000. This includes Charlotte murder suspect Alejandro “Alex” Castillo who is wanted for killing Sandy Le in 2016.

Castillo was added to the “Most Wanted” list in 2017.

Castillo is accused of killing 23-year-old Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le. Her body was found in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, on August 17, 2016. The case initially began as three separate missing person reports for Castillo, Ly Le, and another person. The three had worked together at a Charlotte restaurant.

The investigation uncovered evidence Ly Le had lent Castillo money. On August 15, 2016, the victim’s vehicle was found in Phoenix, Arizona, parked at a bus station. On August 16, 2016, Castillo was seen on surveillance video crossing the border from Nogales, Arizona, into Mexico.

Castillo, who is now 24 years old, may be living in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes where he has relatives. FBI agents and CMPD detectives believe someone, perhaps more than one person, has been helping Castillo evade capture. Castillo speaks English and Spanish.

A state arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of North Carolina for Mecklenburg County on November 2, 2016, charging Castillo with First Degree Murder. On February 10, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, charging Castillo with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

Castillo was the 516th person to be placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list. A wanted poster is available on the FBI's website and is posted on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be provided online to the FBI.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the murder. The FBI is assisting with the international fugitive investigation. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina filed charges against Castillo as part of this collaborative effort to seek justice for the victim and her family.