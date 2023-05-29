Talk, Truth, Tea: TV Dad Debate Goes Viral On Social Media

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea, social media is heating up over a list of the top 10 television dads. Many do not want to see Bill Cosby’s name on the list due to the legal trouble he was tangled up in several years ago. Fans of Cosby say those circumstances have nothing to do with his sitcom status and what his character meant to viewers. The TV dad names that do appear on the list include Danny Tanner FROM “Full House”, Uncle Phil from “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air”, Tim Taylor from “Home Improvement”and Andy Griffith from “The Andy Griffith Show” and others.