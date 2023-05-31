New York Sex Offender Sentenced To 60 Years For Committing Multiple Offenses Against North Carolina Minor

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A New York man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sexual offenses in North Carolina, according to North Carolina District Attorney, Sandra Hairston.

According to Court records, 33-year-old Joshua Miller Of Rochester, New York, traveled to North Carolina on two occasions, first in December 2021 and again in February 2022, and engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old minor. Miller also recorded videos of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct while communicating via video chat, according to a new release.

At the time of these offenses, Miller was a registered sex offender in New York. Records reveal in 2007 in Monroe County, New York, Miller was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse including sexual contact with an individual less than eleven years old, and four counts of the first-degree attempted sexual act. For these crimes, Miller was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

On Wednesday, May 31st, miller was charged the following:

Possession of child pornography.

Traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity a

Committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender.

Miller was sentenced to 60 years in prison, and ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release on Wednesday, May 31st.