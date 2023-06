RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone for Iredell, Rowan, Gaston, Mecklenburg, and Cabarrus Counties, until 10 PM EDT this evening. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Website.