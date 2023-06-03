Community Members Hold Walk For Samantha Miller In Pineville Park

PINEVILLE, N.C. – The Mothers Against Drunk Driving non-profit organization will hold a walk supporting Samantha Miller, the newlywed bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night in early May.

The Walk for Sam event will be held Sunday, June 4th starting in Pineville Park at 10:45 a.m. Samantha’s coworker started a team and has already raised over $14,000. Donations can be made online or community members can show their support by walking on Sunday.

For more details on Sunday’s walk click here.