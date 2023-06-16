Grilled Peaches For Father’s Day Dessert

The forecast is beautiful for spending time outside this weekend. Here’s a quick and easy dessert you can grill up for Father’s Day or anytime this summer. Peaches are what we used for this recipe as they are in season and easy to grill, but you can use a variety of fruit including pineapple, watermelon, nectarines, or even grapefruit.

This recipe takes a few ingredients:

Peaches (or your fruit of choice)

Brown Sugar

Cinnamon

Melted Butter

Ice Cream

Whipped Cream

Granola

Honey

Cut your peaches in half and remove the pit. Melt butter and combine with cinnamon and brown sugar. Baste the peaches and place flesh side down. Grill for 4-5 minutes and try not to move the peaches so you get nice char marks and caramelization. Flip over and grill skin side down for another 4-5 minutes. Even if the peaches aren’t quite ripe enough, the grill and sugar will help soften and bring out the juiciness of the fruit. Serve warm with ice cream, whipped cream, granola, and honey or any topping you like and enjoy!