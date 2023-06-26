Talk, Truth, Tea: Unforgettable Patti LaBelle Performance At BET Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The BET Awards was packed with celebrities, entertainment and memorable moments. The one people are talking are talking about most is the Patti LaBelle performance. LaBelle was doing a tribute to Tina Turner who recently passed. She was singing one of Turner’s hit songs, “Simply The Best”. LaBelle appeared to get mixed up by the teleprompter and could not remember the words. She tried to sing anyway but it became very awkward. The legend even apologized to the audience during her performance.