Talk, Truth, Tea: Ryan Seacrest Takes The Wheel

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Television personality, Ryan Seacrest left his co-hosting job with Kelly Ripa earlier this year. Now, he already has a brand new gig. He will become the new host of “Wheel Of Fortune” when longtime host Pat Sajak retires. Vanna White will hang on to her letter turning role, but it’s not clear for how long. There are reports going around that she has been talking with lawyers. Seacrest is already worth more than $400 million. Hosting “Wheel Of Fortune” would have him making close to $28 million per year.