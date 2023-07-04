Talk, Truth, Tea: RHOBH Couple Are Denying Separation Rumors, Admit Having Rough Year

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, a Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills marriage is rumored to be on the rocks. There are reports that Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are headed for divorce court. The couple has been married for 27 years. Richards fired back at the rumors and assured fans that she and Mauricio were not separating. But, she did admit that this has been the most challenging year of their marriage.