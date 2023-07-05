Pet of the Week: Meet Polo

CHARLOTTE, NC — For this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Polo! He is nine-years-old and neutered. He is a companion dog and due to his age, he wouldn’t be a high energy dog.

Polo would be great for short walks with you and your family. He is house trained and has an amazing personality. He enjoys car rides. Polo is also good around kids, other dogs, cats, and even rabbits.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is looking for fosters, adopters, and those willing to do Staycations as their shelter is overflowing. If you are interested in Polo or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.