Talk, Truth, Tea: KeKe Palmer’s Dress Causing Commotion

LAS VEGAS, KeKe Palmer’s boyfriend is taking some heat from her fans after Palmer wore a revealing dress to the Usher concert in Las Vegas over the weekend. The dress was black and sheer but showed off what appeared to be black undergarments. Palmer’s boyfriend responded to the dress on Twitter. He said, “It’s the outfit though, you a mom.” That comment sent fans off. They begin to claim that he is shaming her for wearing the dress. There are other people who think Jackson is more upset about the racy dancing Palmer and Usher were doing on stage than he is about what she was wearing.