Stress-Less Life: Quick Trips To Relax & Rejuvenate

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Whether we’re dealing with a manic Monday or having a midweek meltdown, there are ways to deal and remain calm. Beamon says that small trips to places right in our backyards can help add some balance to our work and personal lives. No matter how small or big your budget is, a vacation or staycation should always enlighten your five senses of touch, taste, smell, see and hear.

Suggested Places:

Museum of illusions Charlotte, NC

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden- Summer Lights in Gastonia, NC

Veronet Vineyards & Winery in Kings Mountain, NC or Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe, NC

Drift Restaurant in Belmont, NC if you want to experience some amazing creme brulee

Japanese Spa in Asheville called Shoji Spa & Resort or Ballantyne Spa in Charlotte, NC

Travel a little to Lake Wylie, SC and enjoy some good seafood, on the water, at Papa Doc’s Shore Club