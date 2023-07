1/3

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A Burmese python measuring 19 feet was caught in southwest Florida this week.

The female python was captured in Collier county around 1 a.m. on July, 10th, 2023. It measured at 19 feet and 125 lbs making it the longest Burmese python on record.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species and harmful to the local ecosystem.