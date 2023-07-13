Operation Diamondback Cracking Down on Car Thefts in York County

YORK COUNTY – Operation Diamondback; a push from the York County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo spoke with Trent Faris, Public Information Officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office, getting a better idea the operations main focus.

“We’re focusing on crime trends that are overflowing from Charlotte down into York County,” he says. “Mostly Diamondback is focusing on car break-ins and car thefts.”

34 stolen cars have been recovered so far. Just this Wednesday, two people from Charlotte showed up in York and pulled a gun on someone trying to sell their car. They got spooked and fled, but deputies chased them to Cherry Road in Rock Hill. They crashed just outside of Winthrop University and attempted to run, leaving their hat and sandals behind. They Were both caught and taken into custody.

This Thursday, officers in North Carolina told York County deputies to be on the lookout for two stolen vehicles that were possibly making their way across the state line; a Dodge Ram Truck, and a green Dodge Durango Hell Cat. Sure enough, the vehicles were spotted together that morning on highway 160.

“We think people are coming down from Charlotte because they think they can go back across state lines and we can’t catch them,” Faris says. “That’s false. We recommend that you lock your car, and get your stuff out of your car! Especially firearms!”

They also say to any potential thieves that if you’re thinking about coming to York County to steal anything, especially if you’re gonna pull a gun on someone, you might want to think twice.