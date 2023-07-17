Republican Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis Speaks In Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. – Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will become the first GOP candidate to file for South Carolina’s Republican Presidential primary.

But first, he tried to convince potential voters at a campaign stop in Tega Cay.

“He doesn’t have a lot of drama around him. And that’s what we want. We don’t want drama,” says Tega Cay resident Jan Manring.

Manring is like many who say they love the polices of former President Donald Trump, but don’t like all the controversy surrounding him.

“We don’t want drama. We just want a nice election,” she says.

Monday, the Florida Governor had his chance to convince other South Carolina Republicans that he’s the right person to become the GOP nominee.

“I’m here, running for president to reverse the decline of the country. We need a new birth of freedom in this country,” DeSantis told the crowd in Tega Cay.

He talked about issues that have become central to his campaign, including parental rights, as he shouted down protesters.

“We don’t want you indoctrinating our children! Leave our kids alone!” DeSantis shouted.

And he talked about his mission to fight so-called “woke” ideology.

“They’re trying to tear at the fabric of our society. Reject merit and achievement, and ultimately reject the truth itself. So, there is value in fighting the fight against the woke in terms of the battle of ideas,” DeSantis said.

And while some are already convinced…

“He’s done a good job in Florida. I have relatives who live in Florida and they absolutely love him,” Manring says.

Others aren’t quite sure yet…

“Listen, I’m torn. I’m on the fence – between DeSantis and Trump,” says Tega Cay resident Ron Moore.

Moore thinks DeSantis would easily win the general election — the problem is getting him there.

DeSantis is beginning to lag behind in fundraising compared to Trump, with the Florida Governor laying off “fewer than 10 staffers” late last week.

South Carolina’s first in the south GOP primary is February 24th.

