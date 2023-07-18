Pentatonix Going On Tour & Stopping In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Fresh off of Hollywood Boulevard where a cappella group Pentatonix received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the three-time Grammy-winning quintet announced that they will be embarking on a North American Tour with very special guest Lauren Alaina. Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix have become the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, and have released a number of successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way. Pentatonix is set to embark on their North American tour across 23 cities this Aug 9 in Jacksonville, FL and will play amphitheaters in Tampa; FL, Toronto, ON; Phoenix, AZ and many more before wrapping the tour on Sept 14 in Ridgefield, WA. The Charlotte concert will happen on August 9th at PNC Music Pavillion.