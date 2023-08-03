Friday’s $1.25 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Ranks 6th Largest In U.S. History

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Players can have fun on Friday going for a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and sixth largest in U.S. history.

See your odds of winning Mega Millions compared to the odds of some real-life events.

A winner on Friday could choose the $1.25 billion as an annuity or claim a lump sum amount of $625.3 million. The Mega Millions jackpot already has been won six times this year.

The Mega Millions run has also been a big win for education as the current roll alone has raised an estimated $18.3 million for education in North Carolina.

One lucky ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing to win $1 million. The ticket came from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

In addition to the $1 million win on Tuesday, four tickets in North Carolina matched four white balls and the yellow Megaball to win $10,000. The wins occurred:

At the Food Lion on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh

At the Circle K on N.C 27 West in Sanford

At the Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro

At the Walmart on U.S. 70 in Newport

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.