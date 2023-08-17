Arrest Made In Mount Holly Hit And Run

MOUNT HOLLY – The Mount Holly Police Department made an arrest in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 42-year-old woman.

At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 14th, a hit-and-run incident took place on Central Avenue resulting in the death of Mount Holly resident, 42-year-old Amanda Frisbee.

Frisbee was walking when she was struck by the vehicle.

On Thursday morning, 23-year-old Hishon Redfearn was arrested and charged with felonious hit and run. Redfearn is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a 750,000 bond.

No further details.