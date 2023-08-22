Debate Rages Over CMS Compliance With New “Parents’ Bill Of Rights” Law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In less than a week, students will return to the classroom in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

It comes amid political controversy over the new “Parents’ Bill of Rights” law passed by state lawmakers.

The board is required to come into compliance with the new law.

Supporters say it gives parents more of a say into what’s being taught in the classroom.

Opponents worry it’s a solution to problems that don’t exist.

A Republican supermajority recently overturned Governor Cooper’s veto of the legislation.

The new law bans instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality in grades K thru 4.

It also requires principals to notify parents if a student wants to use a different name or pronoun.

Parents will also have the right to review and object to textbooks, library books, and instructional material.

And parents will now have to opt-in to students taking sex education classes, instead of having the option to opt-out.