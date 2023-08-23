CMS Prepares For Back To School Amid 500+ Teacher Vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On Monday, more than 140,000 students will return to the classroom in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

It comes amid the highest number of teacher vacancies the district has seen in several years.

As of Wednesday, the district is dealing with 516 teacher vacancies, the most in recent years.

That number includes 252 in elementary schools, 127.5 in middle schools, and 136.5 in high schools.

The district is also trying to hire 270 more teacher assistants, 87 more guest teachers, 34 bus drivers, and 156 cafeteria staff.