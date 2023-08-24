Body Found In Eastern North Carolina Believed To Be Allisha Watts, Boyfriend Arrested On Murder Charge

1/6

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — A body found in eastern North Carolina is believed to be Allisha Watts, according to authorities. Her boyfriend, James Dunmore, has been arrested and charged with murder.

A family member tells WCCB, Dunmore was in handcuffs outside of his home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in the University area on Thursday. Police tell WCCB he has been charged with murder.

Watts’ cousin told CMPD that Allisha was last seen getting into her boyfriend’s car on July 16th. The car was still at the home located on Pamela Lorraine Drive in Charlotte. Police later identified Watts’ boyfriend as James Dunmore.

Cellular data from Watts’ phone, Dunmore’s phone and the car shows they returned around 3:00PM that day and didn’t leave the location until July 18th at 6:00AM.

According to police, Watts and Dunmore missed a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum on July 16th.

Watts’ cousin told police, Watts, who owns here own business, didn’t show up for work all week nor did she contact any of her employees “which is extremely out of character.”

The Foxfire Police Department did a welfare check on July 19th. Watts was not at her home.

Watts’ car was found in Anson County the night of July 18th. She was not there. However, Dunmore was in the car. Police say he “was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt.”

WCCB Charlotte was on scene the night of July 26th when police searched Dunmore’s residence on Pamela Lorraine Drive.

The search warrant shows authorities seized clothing, cellphones, camera, tablet, laptop, memory card, swabs, and photos.

A police report from July 20th, only one day after Allisha Watt’s was reported missing, indicated that bullet shell casings were found in front of Dunmore’s home.