The CW Network’s “Inside The NFL” Names Emmy®-winning Analyst & Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark As Host

The CW Network and NFL Films have set a cast of former NFL stars for the upcoming season of the Emmy® Award-winning weekly series INSIDE THE NFL airing Tuesday nights at 8pm on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. A Super Bowl champion safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and an Emmy® Award-winning studio analyst, Ryan Clark will serve as the program’s host. He will be joined by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, Pro Bowl quarterback Jay Cutler, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson, and two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award-winner Chris Long as analysts as they break down previously unseen highlights and exclusive NFL Films mic’d up sounds from the week’s most exciting matchups while serving up unfiltered commentary.

INSIDE THE NFL has been the first authoritative show to each week’s greatest moments and unforgettable stories for 47 consective years. The show features ‘never before seen’ moments of pivotal game action captured by NFL Films’ legendary cinematographers and revealing behind-the-scenes audio of how it all happened.

Ryan Clark’s playing career as a safety spanned 13 NFL seasons and included a Super Bowl XLIII title and two AFC Championships. He played a majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2006-13), two years with the New York Giants (2002-03) and two stints with the Washington Redskins (2004-05 and 2014). Clark currently serves as an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and regularly appears on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” “First Take,” “Get Up” and “SportsCenter.” In January 2022, Clark launched “The Pivot Podcast” with former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. In May 2023, Clark won his first Sports Emmy in the ‘Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst’ category.

Channing Crowder is a former linebacker who played six seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2005-2010). He played college football for Florida where he was recognized as an All-American. He currently co-hosts South Florida’s highly rated daily sports radio show “Hochman & Crowder” and “The Pivot Podcast” alongside Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark.

Jay Cutler was a Pro Bowl quarterback with 12 years of NFL experience playing for the Denver Broncos (2006-2008), Chicago Bears (2009-2016) and Miami Dolphins (2017). He is the current Chicago Bears franchise leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions, and led the Bears to an NFC North division title and the NFC Championship Game in 2010.

A six-time NFL Pro Bowler and one of the sport’s most visible personalities during his NFL career, Chad Johnson is a former wide receiver who played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2001-2010) and the New England Patriots (2011), for whom he played in Super Bowl XLVI. He was a 4-time All Pro and the NFL receiving yards leader during the 2006 season. He currently holds all Bengals team receiving records and will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor this fall. His television credits include “Dancing with the Stars,” “The League,” and “The Game.”

Former defensive end Chris Long played for 11 seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams (2008-2015), New England Patriots (2016) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2018). He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. In 2018, he was the recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his charitable work. Long is currently the host of the “Green Light Podcast with Chris Long.”

