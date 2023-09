CHARLOTT, N.C. – CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was reportedly shot dead in north Charlotte on Saturday, September 9th.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a service call on Prospect Drive near Julius Chambers Highway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim, identified as Gustavo Adolfo with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Officers pronounced Adolofo dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and ongoing. check back for updates.